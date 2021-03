Johansen was activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Thursday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Johansen was placed in the league's protocol Tuesday, so he likely produced a false positive test. In turn, the 28-year-old has a good chance to play in Thursday's matchup versus the Blue Jackets. If he's, indeed, in the lineup, Johansen should slot into the top six, where he has produced five assists through 14 games.