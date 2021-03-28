Johansen tallied a goal on three shots and dished out a pair of hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over Chicago.

Johansen opened the scoring just over five minutes into the game, finding himself all alone in front and converting an Eeli Tolvanen centering feed. It was just fourth goal of the season for Johansen, who has scored either 14 or 15 in each of the previous four seasons. It's been a disappointing season for the 28-year-old, but he's capable of helping fantasy managers down the stretch if he can produce a hot streak or two.