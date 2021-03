Johansen scored a goal on three shots and was a dominant 16-5 (76.2 percent) on faceoffs in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Florida.

After going his first 14 games without a goal, Johansen finally got the monkey off his back with an extra-attacker tally late in the third, knocking home a rebound to round out the scoring. Johansen produced goal totals of 14, 15, 14 and 14 in his first four full seasons in Nashville, but he'll have to do some heavy lifting to return to that pace in 2020-21.