Johansen scored two goals in a 5-4 double-overtime win versus the Jets in Sunday's Game 2.

Johansen started the playoffs off with a bang, notching five points in his first four games. However, he had been held pointless for three contests until this outing. With these two goals, though, the pivot has 16 points in his last 19 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories