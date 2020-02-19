Predators' Ryan Johansen: Lone goal in losing cause
Johansen scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Carolina. He also won nine of 12 faceoffs (75.0 percent).
Johansen's goal in the opening minute of the second period was the only offense for the Predators, but it did put an end to a nine-game goal drought for the 27-year-old. Johansen, like many of his teammates, has disappointed offensively in 2019-20 with 12 goals and 33 points in 59 games. That point total is just over half of the 64 he collected in 2018-19.
