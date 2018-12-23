Predators' Ryan Johansen: Maintains scoring pace Saturday
Johansen scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins, giving him 10 points in 11 games heading into the holiday break.
Despite missing his two star wingers -- Filip Forsberg (hand) and Viktor Arvidsson (thumb) -- for the better part of the past two months, Johansen has been remarkably consistent, with 18 points in 25 games since the beginning of November. Given that Forsberg and Arvidsson are both scheduled to return from IR in the coming weeks, Johansen will make for an especially attractive fantasy play once that happens.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Big night in loss to Sens•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Bounces back from Saturday•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Chips in two points•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Spectacular tip-in goal•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: On pace for best year yet•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Tied for second in NHL in assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...