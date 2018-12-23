Predators' Ryan Johansen: Maintains scoring pace Saturday

Johansen scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins, giving him 10 points in 11 games heading into the holiday break.

Despite missing his two star wingers -- Filip Forsberg (hand) and Viktor Arvidsson (thumb) -- for the better part of the past two months, Johansen has been remarkably consistent, with 18 points in 25 games since the beginning of November. Given that Forsberg and Arvidsson are both scheduled to return from IR in the coming weeks, Johansen will make for an especially attractive fantasy play once that happens.