Predators' Ryan Johansen: Makes early exit Saturday

Johansen was forced to leave Saturday's win over Anaheim after suffering an undisclosed injury in the second period, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Johansen evidently suffered the injury after colliding with linemate Kevin Fiala, though no information regarding the pivot's health has given by the team. The former Blue Jacket isn't expected to be dealing with anything serious, though, as he was seen leaving the arena under his own power following Saturday's contest. Expect Nashville to provide an update on Johansen's status prior to Monday's game against the Bruins.