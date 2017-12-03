Predators' Ryan Johansen: Makes early exit Saturday
Johansen was forced to leave Saturday's win over Anaheim after suffering an undisclosed injury in the second period, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Johansen evidently suffered the injury after colliding with linemate Kevin Fiala, though no information regarding the pivot's health has given by the team. The former Blue Jacket isn't expected to be dealing with anything serious, though, as he was seen leaving the arena under his own power following Saturday's contest. Expect Nashville to provide an update on Johansen's status prior to Monday's game against the Bruins.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Scores winner against Blues•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Finally nets first of season•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Still struggling despite helper Saturday•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: First goal of season proving elusive•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Tallies two assists•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Happy he's back at work•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...