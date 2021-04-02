Johansen (undisclosed) missed some shifts in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Stars, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Johansen was never reported to have gone to the locker room during play, but apparently he was bothered by something. It doesn't seem like the 28-year-old center is battling anything major, but fantasy managers will want to check on his status before Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks.