Predators' Ryan Johansen: Modest two-game streak
Johansen picked up two assists Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay.
Both came on the power play. After starting the season on a five-game scoring streak, Johansen's offence dried up for four games. But he's now put together points in two straight games. He's a solid fantasy playmaker. Keep him rolling.
