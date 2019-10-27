Predators' Ryan Johansen: Modest two-game streak

Johansen picked up two assists Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay.

Both came on the power play. After starting the season on a five-game scoring streak, Johansen's offence dried up for four games. But he's now put together points in two straight games. He's a solid fantasy playmaker. Keep him rolling.

More News
Our Latest Stories