Predators' Ryan Johansen: Moves to IR
Johansen (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Due to a wide gap between scheduled games for the Predators, there's a chance that Johansen will only miss Friday's contest against the Golden Knights, but we'll learn a lot more about the punchy pivot's prognosis once he's able to practice. The B.C. native has added 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) over 26 games after signing an eight-year, $64 million mega deal with the Preds this past July.
