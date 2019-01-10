Predators' Ryan Johansen: Multi-point effort against Hawks

Johansen picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

While getting Filip Forsberg back on his wing should give Johansen's production a boost, he had been doing just fine on his own, racking up three goals and 12 points in his last 12 games including Wednesday. The 26-year-old is on pace for his fifth career 60-point campaign, but given his current form, Johansen could find another gear in the second half.