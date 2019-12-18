Predators' Ryan Johansen: Multi-point performance

Johansen scored a goal and had an assist in Tuesday's 8-3 victory versus the Islanders.

Johansen rounded out the scoring with just under six minutes left in regulation, putting the finishing touches on a Nashville rally that saw the Predators score seven unanswered goals. Johansen's was his seventh goal of the season and he enjoyed his first two-point effort since Nov. 7. He has 21 points in 33 games this season.