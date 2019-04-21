Predators' Ryan Johansen: Must do more to give team chance

Johansen scored a goal in Saturday's 5-3, Game 5 loss to the Stars, who now lead the Predators 3-2 in the series.

It's his first goal of the postseason and just his second point. Johansen is supposed to be one of the offensive leaders in Nashville, but he's being outscored by fourth-liner Rocco Grimaldi. He needs to ratchet his game up to new heights if there is to be a Game 7.