Johansen scored a goal Thursday, but the Predators could not hold back the Blue Jackets during a 5-3 loss.

Johansen followed the Predators' game plan and was rewarded with his second goal of the season. The Predators' coaching staff instructed the forwards had failed to crash the net consistently enough through five games. The 30-year-old center did as he was coached in the first period Thursday. The former 33-goal scorer collected a rebound and connected off a backhander. It was his lone shot on goal.