Johansen recorded his first point of the season with a power-play assist in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Johansen is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 36-point effort last season, his lowest output since his first two years in the league. He's currently skating on the first line alongside Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson, so chances are good he rediscovers the form he showed in posting 60-plus points in five of the previous six seasons. With Tuesday's rematch with the Canes postponed, Johansen's next chance to crack the scoreboard will come Friday against the Stars.