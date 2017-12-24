Predators' Ryan Johansen: Notches power-play goal in loss
Johansen scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Saturday's shootout loss to Dallas.
Johansen continues to be a steady source of offense for Nashville, as the first-line center now has five goals and 23 points in 32 contests. While he's been playing on the first power-play unit, Saturday marked just his first tally with the man advantage this season. He's worth owning in most fantasy formats for his steady offensive production, with his 35 PIM being a nice bonus.
