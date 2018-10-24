Johansen recorded a pair of helpers Tuesday in a 5-4 home loss to San Jose.

Johansen has looked good in the early going, tallying nine points in the season's first nine games. In addition to his two assists Tuesday, he registered a team-high five shots on goal, dished out two hits, blocked one shot and picked up a minor penalty. Despite the loss, Johansen's name was all over the scoresheet.

