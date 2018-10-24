Predators' Ryan Johansen: Notches two assists in loss
Johansen recorded a pair of helpers Tuesday in a 5-4 home loss to San Jose.
Johansen has looked good in the early going, tallying nine points in the season's first nine games. In addition to his two assists Tuesday, he registered a team-high five shots on goal, dished out two hits, blocked one shot and picked up a minor penalty. Despite the loss, Johansen's name was all over the scoresheet.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Two more assists in win over Wild•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Two helpers in win•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Scores first of season•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Scores twice, including game-winner•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Salvages fantasy night with power-play apple•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Picks up two helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.