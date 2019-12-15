Predators' Ryan Johansen: On pace for another 50-point season

Johansen was held off the scoresheet in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Stars, snapping a two-game scoring streak.

Now with 19 points in 31 games, Johansen has been relatively quiet this season, but remains on pace to hit the 50-point mark for the seventh consecutive year. He will need to up the pace a little if he wants to top the 64 points he posted last season, but there is still plenty of time left for that. Johansen continues to center the Preds' top line alongside Filip Forsberg and Calle Jarnkrok, giving him decent fantasy value in most standard formats.