Johansen scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Dallas.

Johansen has 17 points (three goals, 14 helpers) in 16 games. That squarely puts him on pace for his best season yet. It bears saying that Johansen's game has changed dramatically since his early-career focus on goal scoring. Gone are the days of 33 and 26 goals. Instead, Johansen has delivered just 40 goals since arriving in Nashville in 2015-15. Total. There's still plenty of fantasy value here, but know your categories.