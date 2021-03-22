Johansen scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Johansen got the Predators on the board in the first period, and he also set up Filip Forsberg's second-period tally. Sunday marked Johansen's first multi-point effort this season. The center has recorded three goals, 11 points, 36 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 24 outings.