Johansen scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Johansen tallied at 6:33 of the second period, and Juuse Saros made sure to keep the Predators ahead the rest of the way. The 28-year-old Johansen has a modest three-game point streak, during which he has a goal and two assists. For the year, the center is up to just 18 points, 57 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-1 rating through 41 appearances.