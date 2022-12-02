Johansen scored two goals, including the overtime winner, and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Devils.

He opened the scoring just 11 seconds into the first period and finished things off 33 seconds into the extra frame, and Johansen also helped set up Mikael Granlund for the tying tally with just 10 seconds left in regulation. It was a rare offensive eruption for the 30-year-old -- Johansen had gone seven games without lighting the lamp coming into Thursday, and the performance was just his second multi-point night of the season.