Johansen is expected to miss the next 12 weeks after undergoing surgery on his leg Wednesday.
The recovery will put Johansen's return at some point in mid-May, likely ending his year as the regular season ends on April 14 and the Predators are currently seven points out of a playoff spot. Johansen will finish with 12 goals and 28 points in 55 games.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Undergoing surgery•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Hurt in Tuesday's game•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Collects clutch helper•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Gets two points Saturday•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Pair of points in loss•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Two straight helpers•