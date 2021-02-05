Johansen (upper body) will not suit up Friday against the Panthers.
Johansen was injured in Thursday's win over Florida and will miss at least one contest. The 28-year-old center has four assists in 10 games so far this season. With a day-to-day designation, Johansen will be questionable for Monday's tilt with the Lightning.
