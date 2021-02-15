Johansen (upper body) will not play in the Predators' back-to-back versus Dallas on Monday and Tuesday but is traveling with the team, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Johansen has already missed Nashville's last five contests and will be unavailable for at least another two. Still, the fact that the 28-year-old center is traveling with the team could be an indication he is nearing a return. The British Columbia native had yet to score this season prior to getting hurt and will no doubt be eager to open his 2020-21 goal account.