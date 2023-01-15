Johansen scored a goal on five shots and an added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Johansen helped out on a Roman Josi tally in the first period and scored one of his own to tie the game at 3-3 in the second. This was his first multi-point effort since Dec. 1, and his tally was his first since Dec. 23. The 30-year-old center has played in more of a middle-six role lately, which explains his decline on offense. He's at 10 tallies, 22 points 65 shots, 41 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 42 appearances.