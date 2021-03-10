Johansen scored a goal on his only shot in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina.

Johansen got his stick on a Dante Fabbro point shot to give the Predators a 2-0 lead with 6:23 left in the second period. It was Johansen's second goal in the last four games after he had endured an uncharacteristic 14-game dry spell to start the season. Johansen started to find his offensive game at the end of February and has reached the scoresheet in four of his last five games.