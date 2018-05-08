Johansen tallied two helpers in a 4-0 win versus the Jets in Monday's Game 6.

That makes five games in a row with a point for Johansen, with three of those outings yielding multiple points. He also opened the postseason with a four-game point streak, so the 25-year-old has enjoyed a couple different hot stretches.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories