Predators' Ryan Johansen: Picks up two points against Sharks
Johansen collected a goal and an assist during Thursday's 7-1 victory over San Jose.
The pivot now has three tallies and 10 helpers through his past 15 games, which is an encouraging stretch after he struggled to post consistent offensive numbers through the majority of the first half of the campaign. It's definitely worth noting that Johansen's value receives a notable boost with Viktor Arvidsson and Filip Forsberg flanking him on the No. 1 line again, as the trio has combined for 5.73 goals per 60 minutes this season.
