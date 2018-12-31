Predators' Ryan Johansen: Piles up the points Monday
Johansen recorded a goal and two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Monday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.
That makes 34 points in 39 games this season for Johansen, putting him on pace to challenge the career-high 71 points he recorded four seasons ago with the Blue Jackets. The 26-year-old Vancouver native remains an elite fantasy center, and should be started in all formats whenever he takes to the ice.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Maintains scoring pace Saturday•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Big night in loss to Sens•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Bounces back from Saturday•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Chips in two points•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Spectacular tip-in goal•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: On pace for best year yet•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...