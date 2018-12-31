Predators' Ryan Johansen: Piles up the points Monday

Johansen recorded a goal and two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Monday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

That makes 34 points in 39 games this season for Johansen, putting him on pace to challenge the career-high 71 points he recorded four seasons ago with the Blue Jackets. The 26-year-old Vancouver native remains an elite fantasy center, and should be started in all formats whenever he takes to the ice.