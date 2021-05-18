Johansen managed an assist, two shots on net, three hits and four PIM in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 1.
Johansen set up Filip Forsberg for the opening goal at 12:14 of the first period. The 28-year-old Johansen struggled with only 22 points in 48 regular-season games, his lowest output since he had 12 points in 40 contests in 2012-13, a lockout-shortened campaign. Despite the poor season, Johansen has remained in a top-six role for the Predators.
