Predators' Ryan Johansen: Posts goal versus Flames
Johansen scored in a 2-0 victory against the Flames on Saturday night.
The goal snapped a six-game goalless streak for the top center, and it was just his fourth of the season. Johansen scored just 14 goals in 82 games last year, so while he is certainly still a 60-point guy, fantasy owners need to stop thinking of Johansen as a potential 30-goal scorer. He hasn't posted 30 goals since 2013 and hasn't even scored 20 in one season since joining the Predators in 2015-16.
