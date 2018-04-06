Johansen recorded a goal, a power-play assist and won 11 of 15 faeoffs during Thursday's 4-3 road win against the Capitals.

Johansen is heating up at the right time with three goals and seven points in his last eight contests. The Predators will need the 25-year-old center to continue producing well if they are to prevail in the playoffs, and his prominent role on a talented offense should make him an early selection in all 2018-19 fantasy formats.