Johansen scored a goal on two shots and added a pair of blocks Sunday in a 4-3 double-overtime victory over the Hurricanes in Game 4.

Carolina netminder Alex Nedeljkovic couldn't smother a rebound with his glove and Johansen crashed the net to clean it up, giving the Predators a 2-1 lead less than five minutes into the second period. It was Johansen's second straight game with a goal, and he has contributed three points with 14 PIM and 10 shots in the series.