Predators' Ryan Johansen: Puts away Stars in OT

Johansen potted the game-winning goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against the Stars.

Johansen hasn't skipped a beat since returning from a two-game suspension in late January, posting four points in five games since then, and his 47 points in 54 games makes another 70-point season a strong possibility. Johansen continues to thrive on the Preds' top line, flanked by the team's two best snipers -- Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson -- so he should never be on your fantasy bench as long as he's healthy.