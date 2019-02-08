Predators' Ryan Johansen: Puts away Stars in OT
Johansen potted the game-winning goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against the Stars.
Johansen hasn't skipped a beat since returning from a two-game suspension in late January, posting four points in five games since then, and his 47 points in 54 games makes another 70-point season a strong possibility. Johansen continues to thrive on the Preds' top line, flanked by the team's two best snipers -- Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson -- so he should never be on your fantasy bench as long as he's healthy.
