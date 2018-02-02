Predators' Ryan Johansen: Racks up three assists
Johansen had three assists -- two with the man advantage -- in Thursday's win over the Kings.
Johansen has had a bit of a disappointing season, but the return of his linemate Filip Forsberg (hand) gives a significant boost to his fantasy value. The two looked lethal together on the top line against Los Angeles, combining for five points in a commanding 5-0 victory. Johansen is up to 31 points in 46 contests and can be rolled out with confidence right now.
