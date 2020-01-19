Predators' Ryan Johansen: Reaches 10-goal plateau
Johansen scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.
Johansen snapped a six-game point drought with the tally. The 27-year-old center has just two tallies and no assists in his last 12 outings, a maddeningly cold run from the five-time 60-point earner. He's on pace to finish noticeably below that level in 2019-20, with just 10 markers and 17 helpers in 47 contests so far.
