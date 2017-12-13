Predators' Ryan Johansen: Ready to rock Wednesday

Johansen (upper body) has been activated from injured reserve and participated in line rushes during morning skate, indicating he'll return to the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Canucks.

Johansen is technically considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's contest, but all signs point to the 25-year-old pivot returning to action after missing the Predators' last three games due to an upper-body injury. If he plays as expected, Johansen will center Nick Bonino and Victor Arvidsson on Nashville's third line against Vancouver. The 2010 first-round pick has picked up three goals and 17 points in 26 matches this season.