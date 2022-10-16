Johansen was credited with an assist Saturday, but the Predators suffered a 5-1 loss to the Stars.
Johansen, the Predators' second-line center, is providing the Predators with offensive depth, even if the Predators didn't show much energy Saturday. Johansen assisted on Nino Niederreiter's second-period goal, which was all the Predators could produce. After being blanked in the season opener Oct. 7, the 30-year-old center has produced a point in his last three appearances.
