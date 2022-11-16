Johansen notched two assists, including one on the power play, two shots on goal and four PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

Johansen set up tallies by Nino Niederreiter and Matt Duchene in a span of 44 seconds in the first period. This was Johansen's first multi-point game of the year, and he hadn't dished an assist in the previous four contests. The 30-year-old center has had an acceptable performance through 16 games, posting 10 points (five on the power play), 22 shots on net, 20 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-5 rating. He was dropped to the third line for this contest after mainly playing on the second line early in the campaign.