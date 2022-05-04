Johansen posted a power-play assist, three hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Johansen set up the first of Matt Duchene's pair of goals in this contest. This extended Johansen's point streak to five games (three goals, two helpers). The 29-year-old center has been a key part of the Predators' top six and first power-play unit in a bounce-back campaign. He recorded 63 points in 79 regular-season appearances.