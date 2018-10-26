Predators' Ryan Johansen: Registers power-play helper
Johansen tallied a power-play assist Thursday in a 4-3 win over New Jersey.
In his last three games, Johansen has recorded three assists and played more than 20 minutes in each contest. While his ongoing commitment to setting up teammates is admirable, Turris needs to score more consistently to help ease the pressure on Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson.
