Predators' Ryan Johansen: Return in sight

Johansen (upper body) is hoping to suit up for Wednesday's clash with Vancouver, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Johansen has been sidelined for the Preds' previous three outings, but is getting closer to returning to action. If the 25-year-old cracks the lineup, he figures to slot back into a top-six role and should retake his spot on the power play as well. Frederick Gaudreau will likely be the odd man out, depending on the status of Kyle Turris (face).