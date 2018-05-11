Predators' Ryan Johansen: Salvages fantasy night with power-play apple
Johansen was the primary distributor on P.K. Subban's lone goal in Thursday's 5-1 series loss to the Jets, as the centerman delivered on the power play.
Johansen helped wake up the home crowd in the first period, but it was a fleeting moment of jubilation as the Predators lost in Game 7 at Bridgestone Arena. While Nashville failed to advance to the conference finals, the British Columbia native bestowed 14 points (five goals, nine assists) on his fantasy owners in the playoffs and easily trumped his 0.68 points-per-game output from the regular season.
