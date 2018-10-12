Johansen scored one goal Thursday, potting a third-period marker in a 3-0 win over the Jets.

The center scored a beautiful backhand goal on what was a partial breakaway, beating Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck top shelf to essentially seal the deal. Johansen is logging heavy minutes for Nashville, having led all forwards in ice time Thursday. The Predators are hopeful he can eclipse the 20-goal mark this season, something he hasn't done since 2014-15.