Predators' Ryan Johansen: Scores first of season
Johansen scored one goal Thursday, potting a third-period marker in a 3-0 win over the Jets.
The center scored a beautiful backhand goal on what was a partial breakaway, beating Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck top shelf to essentially seal the deal. Johansen is logging heavy minutes for Nashville, having led all forwards in ice time Thursday. The Predators are hopeful he can eclipse the 20-goal mark this season, something he hasn't done since 2014-15.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Scores twice, including game-winner•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Salvages fantasy night with power-play apple•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Picks up two helpers•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Contributes man-advantage helper in victory•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Two points mask disappointing effort•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Lights the lamp twice•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...