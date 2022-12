Johansen tallied a goal in a 6-3 loss to Edmonton on Tuesday.

Johansen has eight goals and 16 points in 27 contests this season. He had been held off the scoresheet in three of his previous four contests, and had just three goals and eight points in 15 games from Nov. 5-Dec. 12. The 30-year-old is capable of better than this, as he demonstrated in 2021-22 by recording 26 goals and 63 points in 79 contests.