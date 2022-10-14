Johansen scored a goal on two shots while logging 17:49 of ice time in a 4-1 loss to the Stars on Thursday.
Johansen's goal was essentially meaningless, as it didn't come until the third period when the Predators were already in a 4-0 hole. Johansen will try to extend his current point streak to three games in a road rematch with the same Dallas squad Saturday.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Records power-play assist•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Tallies in Friday's loss•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Gets goal No. 25•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Strikes on power play•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Breaks scoreless tie in OT•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Lights lamp in third straight game•