Johansen lit the lamp twice in Nashville's 5-4 overtime win over Carolina on Sunday.

Nashville's top center scored his team's first and final goals and appears ready for regular-season action. The Predators hope Johansen can rediscover his scoring touch in 2018-19, the 26-year-old has been unable to eclipse the 20-goal mark since arriving via trade in 2016. Plagued by long bouts of inconsistency in his career, Johansen has scored just 43 goals total in the last three seasons.

