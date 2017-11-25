Predators' Ryan Johansen: Scores winner against Blues
Johansen's first-period marker proved the game-winner in a 2-0 triumph over St. Louis on Friday.
Johansen has now scored three goals in his past five games after a grand total of none in his first 17 this season. He seems like he's finally back to playing up to his potential, and if he's still available to buy low in your league, it's time to do it before it's too late.
