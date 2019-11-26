Predators' Ryan Johansen: Showing signs of life

Johansen scored a goal and had four shots with two hits in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over St. Louis.

Johansen chipped in a loose puck in front of net to give the Predators a 2-0 lead with just over eight minutes left in the second period. Johansen has now found the net in two of his last three games after going through a 16-game goal drought. Despite the goal-scoring slump, Johansen still has a respectable 16 points in 23 games.